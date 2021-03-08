xml:space="preserve">
Police: Male fatally shot in an alley in North Baltimore on Sunday night

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 07, 2021 9:47 PM

A male was fatally shot in an alley in North Baltimore on Sunday night, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2400 block of Shirley Ave. around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the Woodberry neighborhood they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley. The victim died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 866-7LOCKUP and can anonymously text a tip by going to the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

