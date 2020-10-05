xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Police: Two men shot in separate incidents in city Sunday

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 04, 2020 9:00 PM

Two men were shot in separate incidents across Baltimore on Sunday, police said.

Southeastern District officers were called to the Graceland Park neighborhood for a shooting around 6 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived in the 1000 block of Dundalk Ave. they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest. The man was transported to a hospital, police said, and his condition is unknown.

Earlier Sunday, Western District officers were called to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Investigators determined that the man was shot in the 3200 block of Westwood Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood.

