Three women stabbed, one fatally, in Baltimore on Sunday night

Three women were stabbed, one fatally, in North Baltimore on Sunday night, authorities said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave. around 6:30 p.m. for an assault.
When officers arrived in the Harwood neighborhood, they found three women suffering from stab wounds.
The three women were transported to area hospitals, police said, where one woman died. The two others are expected to survive, police said.
About 1½ hours later officers were called to the 600 block of Woodbourne Ave. for a report of gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived in the Mid-Govans neighborhood they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital.