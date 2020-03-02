A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Sunday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 5400 block of Jamestown Court in the Westgate neighborhood for a shooting around 10:15 a.m. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
The man was taken to an area hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting because of the severity of the man’s injuries.