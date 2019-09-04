Feds and Baltimore police unveil a permanent ‘Strike Force’ targeting local drug gangs and foreign suppliers

A new federal “Strike Force” comprised of detectives, prosecutors and federal agents from across the region will soon begin work on a long-planned effort to target Baltimore drug gangs and their Mexican and Dominican suppliers, who have been flooding the city with heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs for years. .
Hoping to reduce the record number of homicides and overdoses in the city, the team has already begun working a handful of cases together, and this week secured nearly 75,000 square feet of office space in Southwest Baltimore so its members can move into a shared headquarters. Officials say that will supercharge the effort and speed up the identification, investigation and prosecution of some of Baltimore’s most violent gang leaders.
“We’re teaming up to go after the bad actors in this city who are threatening to destabilize it," said Don Hibbert, assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Baltimore field office and a key organizer behind the effort. “Simple as that.”
This year, Baltimore is on course to reach more than 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row, with 232 killings through Wednesday compared to 199 through the same time last year. Overdose deaths slowed in the first quarter of this year after consecutive years in which the state recorded more than 2,000 such deaths — with 2,385 total overdose deaths around Maryland last year, many of them in Baltimore.
Matt Jablow, a Baltimore Police spokesman, said Commissioner Michael Harrison is fully behind the new federal initiative to help reverse those devastating trends.
“The commissioner, from his first day on the job in Baltimore, has said that whatever success we have in reducing violent crime will be the result, in large part, of our ability to build and strengthen partnerships — first and foremost with the community, but also with our local, state and federal partners,” Jablow said. “This agreement is a major step forward in that direction.”
Hibbert, Harrison and other law enforcement partners announced the official launch of the Strike Force, first hinted at by Gov. Larry Hogan last year, at an afternoon news conference at the offices of Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur in Baltimore on Wednesday.
Officials said they hope the effort will decapitate gangs from the top but also root them out at the bottom, with entire criminal organizations being indicted — from big time bosses to low-level street dealers. They also said they hope to see the local gangs’ overseas suppliers driven out of the area or arrested alongside their local counterparts.
Officials acknowledged other efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate in Baltimore in recent years — such as the city’s “War Room” initiative, or the “B-FED” task force pairing city homicide detectives with federal agents — but said the “Strike Force” is different, in large part because it is permanent.
“This is not going to be something for 6 months or a year and then we dissolve,," Hibbert said. "No strike force in America has ever gone out of business.”
The team mirrors other multi-agency crime fighting “Strike Force” teams that have been created in many other major cities like New York and Chicago for years under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program at the Justice Department. It will cost more than $2.3 million in its first year, and will be funded entirely by OCDETF and the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, which also pairs investigators from different agencies to investigate drug activity in the city.
A coalition of local and federal law enforcement leaders in Baltimore applied to OCDETF to launch a local strike force in 2017, and quickly received approval, officials said.
The initiative will put Baltimore Police detectives in the same command post as agents from the Washington-Baltimore HIDTA, the DEA, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It will also include personnel from the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and the Maryland National Guard.
In addition, personnel will be provided by Baltimore County Police, Anne Arundel County Police, and the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors will be provided by Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hogan first made mention of the effort in 2018, but little has been said about the program since while the various agencies finalized operational agreements and Baltimore County agreed to take over as the program’s fiduciary, administering the federal grants that will fund the program and the lease for the strike force headquarters.
The Baltimore County Council agreed last month to allow the county to serve in the fiduciary role, and on Tuesday approved a 10-year rental agreement for the strike force’s new headquarters worth more than $16 million.
An earlier proposal to have the city of Annapolis serve the fiduciary role fell apart, delaying the project, officials acknowledged.
The team has grown significantly since Hibbert and others first submitted their application to launch a strike force to OCDETF in 2017.
Hibbert said it now features seven individual groups, one each led by the Baltimore Police, Maryland State Police, DEA, ATF, FBI, HSI and the U.S. Marshals Service. Personnel from each of those agencies and the other partner agencies will be intermixed within the groups so that each one has a broad range of skill sets, he said.
As an example, he said that a single group could have a Baltimore Police officer with great street intelligence helping a DEA agent with broad knowledge of wire tapping suspects target a gang that a Homeland Security agent knows works through the Port of Baltimore.
“This is bigger and qualitatively different than what we’ve seen in the past,” Hibbert said, of how the strike force will compare to past attempts at collaboration.
A copy of the Baltimore team’s application to create the strike force, submitted to OCDETF in 2017 and recently obtained by The Baltimore Sun, outlines the challenge the teams will face.
A major focus of the Strike Force will be disrupting long-standing relationships between wholesale drug suppliers from Mexico and the Dominican Republic and an “upper echelon” of Baltimore gang leaders who officials said "exert near-complete control over the supply and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana in the Baltimore region.”
Mexican cartels, according to the application, have established an elaborate transportation network and solid relationships with some of Baltimore’s “largest and most violent street gangs,” supplying the region with a huge amount of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in recent years. Meanwhile, Dominican drug wholesalers, the application said, have relied on distribution cells along Interstate 95 from New York to Delaware to push heroin and cocaine to the larger Baltimore organizations, who in turn supply the city’s “pervasive heroin and crack cocaine shops and street corners."
Those smaller distributors, the application said, “engage in violence and stockpile weapons to further their business" and maintain territory.
“Even low-level, street level drug crews and ‘shops’ engage in violence to protect their perceived territory, to seek new territory, to protect stash locations and supplies, and to settle drug-related scores," the application read.
Hibbert estimated that it will take about four to six months to complete the new office space for the strike force, after which he expects more cases to be brought and at a quicker clip.
A few cases have already been brought as a result of strike force work.
In one case announced last month, 25 defendants were charged as alleged members of the Montford and OTM drug crew centered in the McElderry Park and Milton Montford neighborhoods in East Baltimore, just east of Johns Hopkins Hospital, which had seen a slate of shootings and killings. The crew was accused of selling heroin, fentanyl, and crack and powder cocaine to individual drug users locally and in bulk to other distributors. Prosecutors said investigators seized nine guns, more than 14 kilograms of cocaine, about 4.5 kilograms of heroin, 479 grams of fentanyl, nearly half a million dollars in cash and jewelry, and approximately $500,000 worth of cars in that case.
In another case not previously disclosed, prosecutors indicted six defendants on charges of distributing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Strike Force teams in other cities have recouped costs outlaid for their investigative efforts and operational needs through asset forfeiture in big criminal cases they bring, and the partners involved in the Baltimore effort will share any such proceeds as well, officials said. Baltimore County will receive a larger share for serving as the project fiduciary.
Drew Vetter, a deputy administrative officer under Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and the former criminal justice director for the city, said the county agreed to be a partner in the project because it is “an important effort” toward “regionalism” in the fight against crime, and that serving as fiduciary “was just an extra step that we wanted to do to be supportive of the effort.”
The strike force will be focused on drug organizations "that operate not just in Baltimore city but in the surrounding counties,” and which can only be taken down by a collective approach, Vetter said.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said T.J. Smith, a county spokesman and former Baltimore Police spokesman. “The bad guys do not stop at the borders.”