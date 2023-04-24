Stop the Beef Hotline offers young men in Baltimore an alternative to violence

Brandon Wilson, center in blue suit, joins a recent community walk in West Baltimore with We Our Us. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After a 17-year stint in prison for attempted murder, Brandon Wilson joined the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement in 2019 to help young Baltimore men find resources that could help them avoid the mistakes he made.

Later that year, he joined the nonprofit group We Our Us, where he now is one of five men who answer phone calls for the nonprofit’s Stop the Beef Hotline.

Advertisement

“I grew up in the city watching violence happen, so just as a man, I felt like I was a good candidate to bring some solutions to these issues in our city,” said Wilson, who after four years as a volunteer, now receives a stipend for his work. “I am just a regular guy who loves the city and wants to see it be better.”

Since taking calls for the hotline, Wilson, 40, said he has dealt with conflicts between domestic partners and people involved in street conflicts, neighborhood battles, schoolyard conflicts and more, hoping to help them cool off before someone resorts to violence. Sometimes people call the hotline asking for help getting a job.

Advertisement

Brandon Wilson took part in a recent community walk in West Baltimore with We Our Us. “I am just a regular guy who loves the city and wants to see it be better," he said. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We deal with all types of conflict,” Wilson said. “We specialize in stopping the beef. But people will call because they will deal with conflict, and they don’t know how to get out of their own way.”

We Our Us formed in 2018 with a mission of unifying people across Baltimore and showing boys and young men productive pathways for their lives.

The hotline predates the organization by several years. It was established nine years ago by Andrew Knox, who’s now executive director of We Our Us.

Knox said the nonprofit chose Wilson and the other mediators for the hotline because of their strong community connections, which help them look into situations and effectively communicate with the callers to stop the beef.

“A lot of it is just relationships. They are well known in the streets and prisons, and they are respected,” Knox said of the mediators. “It’s really based on credibility, relationships and your personality to get people to listen to you first. Because if I know you are real, I’m going to listen to you.”

Out of hundreds of calls the hotline’s fielded, Knox said, organizers have not heard of any retaliation after they stepped in.

“We have saved a lot of lives through these nine years,” Knox said. “Out of all the mediations, we haven’t had one retaliation. It’s a lot of work because some of that stuff is overwhelming, and some of this stuff is ridiculous. A situation could happen over a sandwich. They could happen because of a girl or you just didn’t like what I said.”

Antoine Burton, center, president of We Our Us, goes live on social media during a recent community walk around the Penn North neighborhood in West Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The vision for We Our Us started when Knox and Andrey Bundley worked for the Office of African American Male Engagement, created in 2018 by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh. After Knox stopped working there, he and Bundley continued to engage Black men and stop the violence. They eventually established We Our Us in response to the 309 homicides in Baltimore in 2018, Knox said.

Advertisement

“We just decided we need to do something for young Black men,” Knox said. “We just wanted to save life. That was the No. 1 reason. There were so many murders, and so much violence taking place.”

The hotline, meanwhile, was inspired by the Squash the Beef Hotline in New Orleans run by Knox’s friend, Willie Muhammad, using a manual for conflict resolution. The Squash the Beef Hotline saw results, preventing and resolving several conflicts, Muhammad said.

“This conflict resolution initiative in Baltimore and New Orleans is equivalent to a life preserver that can save someone who is fighting for his/her life in a body of water,” Muhammad said. “We are like a lifeguard who throws a life preserver, offer this initiative to those who are drowning in the sea of violence. If they grab on to the mediation services, they could really be helped. Same as someone who is drowning. Both in Baltimore and in New Orleans, those who have allowed us to help them have been saved.”

When he first heard about the New Orleans hotline, Knox was working for the Boys and Girls Club as director of outreach and reentry at the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Facility. He invited Muhammad to Baltimore to conduct a two-day training session on conflict resolution, which inspired him and several others to start Baltimore’s Stop the Beef Hotline.

Knox worked with the Baltimore chapter of the Nation of Islam to establish the city’s hotline. It’s inexpensive to run and just requires credible volunteers to man the phone.

After the community found out the hotline was real, word spread quickly, Knox said. The organization built its credibility by keeping callers’ names a secret and the police out of the situation.

Advertisement

“It’s very hard to keep our confidentiality, but we gave them our word,” Knox said. “We violate that one time, they are going to let the public know. They are going to say we are phony and aren’t real. So far, we have not had that.”

Added Wilson: “Some people just don’t trust law enforcement, and some of these situations can be mediated before it gets out of hand.”

Antoine Burton, right, president of We Our Us, leads one of the group's recent community walks around the Penn North neighborhood. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sometimes ending a beef means We Our Us will pay to move people out of state until a conflict has calmed down, said Antoine Burton, the organization’s president.

Although the mediators successfully settled many conflicts, they don’t try to resolve every conflict. Some situations can’t be resolved, Knox said.

“Sometimes when blood is spilled, it’s hard to tell a man, ‘Don’t respond back.’ So with situations like that, I’m going to be honest, we don’t try to mediate those, because you can’t,” Knox said. “We get the ones that’s going to listen to us.”

Lindsey Eldridge, a Baltimore Police spokesperson, said the department partners with We Are Us to build community relationships and engagements across the city to help reduce gun violence and violent crime while the mediators seek to resolve conflicts.

Advertisement

Given the hotline’s results with conflict resolution, Knox said he brought the program with him when he established We Our Us.

In addition to resolving conflict through the hotline, We Our Us has about 60 men come out to various neighborhoods on Monday nights to do community walks where the men talk to people on the corners about programs offered by We Our Us, such as the hotline and life coaching sessions.

On a recent neighborhood walk in Penn North, the men chanted, “We all we got! We all we need!” to make their presence known. Having 60 men out in the same place at the same time reduced the potential of violence occurring that night, Burton said.

“We get a chance to engage every sector of Baltimore on Monday nights,” Burton said. “We usually have men only out here because it’s night, and we are in some dangerous neighborhoods.”

Along with the Monday night walks, the organization has a community walk in different neighborhoods at noon on Saturdays where it gives out free food. Since the organization started, We Our Us has distributed 2 million pounds of food to residents, Burton said.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The organization also has become a vital part of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s community violence intervention ecosystem, said Sydney Burns, a victim services associate director with the office.

Advertisement

“They are often mobilized to mediate conflicts, serve as credible messengers and heal communities following traumatic incidents as part of our coordinated neighborhood stabilization responses,” Burns said. “We are grateful for their partnership and the contribution they make on our communities every day.”

MONSE awarded We Our Us $250,000 for their community violence intervention work and a total of $75,000 over multiple years to help support stabilizing responses to violence, Burns said.

The organization has more than 1,000 men participating, including people from different races, religious backgrounds and organizations.

We Our Us is developing strategies to create more full-time, paid positions for members, which would allow it to expand its resources, Burton said. They have been able to assist more than 1,500 people with employment and 100 men with drug treatment, he said.

“The more we can engage our people, the greater impact we can have,” Burton said. “We have to change the culture, and we have to change the thinking.”

For more information on We Our Us, go to weourusmovement.org/about. If a conflict needs to be resolved, call or text 443-431-3705 or 443-522-7848 for the Stop the Beef Hotline.