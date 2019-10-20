Baltimore police said an infant is safe after someone stole a car with the child still inside Saturday night.
Department spokesman detective Chakia Fennoy wrote in an email that a black Honda Civic was stolen while it was parked near the intersection of West Pratt St. and Sout Payson St. around 10 p.m.
A child was still inside the vehicle when it was taken.
Fennoy said the child was found about 15 minutes later on McHenry Street at Mount Street and is currently safe.
Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle.