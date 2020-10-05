Feds indict Baltimore malpractice lawyer Stephen Snyder, alleging he extorted UMMS transplant unit

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore have indicted well-known medical malpractice lawyer Stephen L. Snyder on charges he threatened to conduct an aggressive online and media campaign to embarrass the University of Maryland Medical System if it didn’t pay him $25 million.
The charges were announced late Monday and follow an attempt to sanction him by the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission. Snyder, 73, of Miami Beach, Fla., faces as much as 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the federal charges.
Prosecutors said that Snyder demanded the hospital system pay him millions of dollars or else he would launch a public relations campaign against University of Maryland Medical System that alleged doctors had transplanted diseased organs into patients without telling them.
Snyder allegedly threatened that this campaign would include news articles, a press conference, internet advertisements and commercials.
“Snyder allegedly demanded that UMMS disguise the $25 million payment as a sham consulting arrangement between Snyder and UMMS,” prosecutors wrote.
Snyder has denied the accusations against him. In an interview with The Sun last July, he asserted that he has done nothing wrong and the hospital system filed the complaint with the attorney grievance commission to silence him.
