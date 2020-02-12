Federal prosecutors are seeking 22 years in prison for a Baltimore business owner convicted by a federal jury of conspiring to burn down his business to collect $15 million in insurance proceeds.
Attorneys for Demetrios “Jimmy” Stavrakis, 53, who continues to maintain his innocence, say anything above the mandatory minimum of 15 years will ensure that he will die in prison.
Stavrakis was convicted in October after a seven-week trial at which prosecutors told jurors that on July 28, 2015, Stavrakis used adhesive tape to defeat one of the security features on the front door of the South Haven Street building so that the person — or persons — setting the fire could enter.
“The Defendant engaged in a pattern of obstructive behavior, to include removal of the front doors following the fire, repeated efforts to cast blame on another individual to divert law enforcement, missing hard disk drives that contained the video footage, and the missing video footage from what was provided to law enforcement,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
His manufacturing company, Adcor Industries Inc., had suffered a downturn due to the loss of a lucrative contract, defaulting on loans and running up losses that were on pace to reach $2.9 million.
After the fire, Stavrakis received $15 million from his insurance company, half of which was used to purchase new equipment and restore the building. Other money went to personal expenses, including $600,000 to an account in his wife’s name, a $98,000 Mercedes-Benz GL 550, a $53,000 BMW and $35,000 in watches and jewelry.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also is seeking to introduce at sentencing that Stavrakis was involved with a 2007 fire at another building that resulted in a $10 million insurance payout, though that case has not been charged.
“Clearly, a sanction needs to be imposed to send a signal to this Defendant, as well as to others who would contemplate engaging in arson for profit that acts as a deterrent,” prosecutors wrote.
Stavrakis’ attorneys deny his involvement in that case. They say he “lived an exemplary life” and “has been not only a law-abiding, tax-paying productive member of society but an extraordinary force for good, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars of his personal wealth to charitable causes, and making substantial private gestures of support to individual people in his circle and community during times of crisis."
Supporters wrote letters to Judge Ellen L. Hollander, saying that Stavrakis donated lighting and the main structure of the altar for Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church and air conditioning for Saint Nicholas church. He is an owner of the Blue Hill Tavern in Brewer’s Hill.
He is “not a healthy man, and his death will be hastened by a term of imprisonment,” supporters wrote.
Stavrakis’ attorneys sought to have his conviction overturned, saying the case against him was circumstantial and pointed to a former employee who had a possible motive to burn down the company. They noted that the person who set the fire remains unknown.
The “case rests entirely on a small collection of inferences being drawn in the government’s favor,” they said.
Hollander denied the request, saying: “The defense has sliced the onion into thin layers, asking the Court to consider each layer separately. In doing so, the defense ignores the totality of the evidence, which constitutes a compelling circumstantial case.”