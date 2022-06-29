Suspect taken into custody ‘without incident’ after Wednesday morning standoff in Upton, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police cordon off an area in Druid Hill as a suspect is barricaded inside a home. (Jerry Jackson)

A person was taken into custody by police around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after an hourslong barricade on the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood.

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the individual was taken into custody “without incident,” meaning there were no reported injuries or casualties.

Advertisement

Several streets surrounding the standoff scene were blocked off with caution tape for hours on Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

A tactical unit could be seen focusing on one building down the street from the YMCA’s Druid Hill location.

Advertisement

Bystanders in the area said the street had been blocked off for hours and police were allowing people to leave their homes but not to enter the scene.

Kenny Ebron, who grew up in the area, said he dropped his grandson off at camp around 8:30 a.m. and then stuck around to monitor the activity.

Ebron said when he was growing up, this was a tightknit community, with an active church and a corner store where he’d buy ice cream. He hopes to see investments in this neighborhood and others across the city.

“Open up these churches and put in programs that would teach and help our children how to respect one another, how to deal with conflicts, how to deal with disagreements, how to become community family. It’s what they need to teach,” Ebron said.