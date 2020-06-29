2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 67-year-old man in Baltimore

Two men have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 67-year-old in a robbery at a bus stop in Baltimore before dawn Sunday morning, police said.
The suspects, Kenneth Smith, 61, of Baltimore, and Brelan Handy, 27, of Glen Burnie, are charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of the man, who was sitting at the bus stop in the 300 block of W. Saratoga St. about 1:45 a.m., police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, police said. His name was not released, pending next-of-kin notification.
In the incident, which was captured by a surveillance camera, two suspects stabbed and robbed the victim, then fled on foot, police said. Police saw the two suspects walking in the 300 block of N. Howard St. shortly afterward; officers stopped them without incident and found blood on their clothes and a bloody knife in Smith’s possession, police said.
Both Handy and Smith are being held without bail at Baltimore City Central Booking. An attorney for Smith could not immediately be reached Monday. No attorney is listed for Handy in online court records.