Five inmates injured in prison fight in Jessup

Five inmates were injured Friday night during a fight at a Jessup prison, according to the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

A group of inmates started fighting shortly before 9 p.m. at the Maryland Correctional Institution, department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said.

Five of them were taken to a hospital for injuries, including puncture wounds, that appeared to not be life-threatening, he said. No correctional officers were injured.

DPSCS detectives are at the prison working with staff to investigate the fight and press charges if necessary, Vernarelli said Saturday morning.