Baltimore police say a 32-year-old man died after he was stabbed in East Baltimore’s Medford neighborhood late Monday afternoon.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers found the man suffering a stab wound to the upper body after they were called to the 1200 block of Angelsea Street at 5:44 p.m. for a report of a cutting.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police wrote.
Police have not identified the victim nor a suspect in his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.