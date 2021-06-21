Fatal stabbing brings Baltimore to 17 killed in the city in last 10 days

Baltimore police are investigating a fatal shooting from Sunday and a separate fatal stabbing that occurred Monday morning, along with several other incidents that added to a violent weekend in the city, officials said.
The overnight shootings and early morning stabbing come after a week and a half of surging violence in the city. Seventeen people have been killed in Baltimore since June 12. Before this stretch, the city went almost a week without a killing.
On Wednesday June 16 alone, a total of six people were shot, leaving one person dead in the city’s Penrose neighborhood in West Baltimore.
In the most recently reported homicides, a 57 year old man was killed in the 4400 block of Frankford Ave. in Northeast Baltimore. Police said he was suffering from gunshot wounds before he was pronounced dead by medics around 12:17 a.m. Sunday.
Around 8 a.m. Monday, an off-duty police officer who was driving in the 1900 block of Belair Road in East Baltimore saw a “physical assault” and used his radio to report the incident to police, officials said.
On-duty officers found that an unidentified male suffering from severe stab wounds. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at 8:27 a.m., police said. The suspect was still at the scene and was taken into police custody. Further details about the incident were not released as of Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, officers responded at approximately 12:53 a.m. to a hospital where a shooting victim was dropped off seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the thigh and shoulder. The man refused to tell police and hospital staff any information about himself, where he was shot and how he was shot, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Nearly two hours later, officers went to the 1000 block of Cathedral St. in the Midtown-Belvedere neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
About five minutes later, police responded to an area hospital for a shooting victim that recently walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.
The man told police that he was walking in the 5400 block of Wabash Ave. in Northwest Baltimore where a person wearing a red hoodie, bluejeans, and a black neck gaiter covering up his face approached him. The man was struck in the face with a handgun and then shot, police said.
Northwest District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466.
At approximately 7:27 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Washington Boulevard and Letitia Avenue for an assault and a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the 29-year-old man who was shot in the foot and the 32-year-old woman who was assaulted. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
Southwest District shooting detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Baltimore police also identified multiple homicide victims dating back to June 17. Devonta Clark, 25, was fatally shot in the 5200 block of Hillburn Ave. On the same day, Lavar Steels, 42, was fatally shot on North Stockton Street. Terrell Rheubottom, 38, was also fatally shot in the 2800 block of Brighton St.
Police identified three other homicide victims who were all killed on June 18. Quante Thompson, 23, was killed in the 4900 block of Franklintown Road. Additionally, Tyrell Johnson-Woods, 24, was killed in the 3800 block of Derby Manor Dr. Steven Riddick, 53, was also killed in the 5500 block of Frederick Ave.