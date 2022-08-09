56-year-old man charged in fatal July stabbing on West Lexington Street in Baltimore

Baltimore Police have charged 56-year-old Jeffrey Chaney in the fatal stabbing of 50-year-old Peter Riley on July 28.

Riley was stabbed at the 600 block of West Lexington Street near the University of Maryland, police said. Medics pronounced Riley dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Chaney stabbed Riley during an argument at Chaney’s home, police said.

On July 29, police brought Chaney to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon charges.