A man died in a home in the 500 block of N. Payson St. Sunday morning after suffering stab wounds to his body.
Police officers were called to the residence at 5:27 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, they discovered the man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. And neither has a motive. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.