Prosecutors drop case against Baltimore man accused of shooting two squeegee workers

Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against a man accused of shooting two squeegee workers last May who he believed had transferred thousands of dollars from his mother on a phone app.

Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was accused in charging documents of shooting the two men because he believed they’d recently been responsible for transferring $2,200 via Cash App from his mother. Police said he’d picked up the two men, along with a third squeegee worker, in the Frankford neighborhood and taken them to the back porch of a home in southwest Baltimore, where he confronted them over the money and opened fire.

Prosecutors, however, were unable to locate the shooting victim on whom their case relied, meaning the trial slated to begin Tuesday couldn’t go forward, Dixon’s attorney and a spokesman for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

James Bentley, the spokesman for the state’s attorney, said one of the shooting victims had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was never going to testify. The other, he said, suffered a minor neck wound from a bullet that grazed him.

That second victim had given police a statement during the investigation, but “vanished” before trial, Bentley said, calling it “yet another example of how victims and witnesses are critical to not only effective prosecution, but public safety.”

Prosecutors are not barred from bringing the charges again, Bentley said.

Jason Silverstein, who represented Dixon in court, said his client “has always denied” the allegations and said he believed the physical description of the shooter didn’t match Dixon.

Silverstein said he’d planned in trial to contest a photo array that led to his client’s identification because Dixon was the only person who clearly had tattoos, which the victim had described the shooter as having. He called the array “suggestive.”

Dixon was still in lockup when the charges were dropped, Silverstein said. He shared the news with his client afterward, and said Dixon was “overjoyed.”