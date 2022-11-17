The case of the teen squeegee worker accused of fatally shooting Timothy Reynolds will remain in adult court, a judge rules

The case of a teenage squeegee worker accused of fatally shooting a bat-wielding man near the Inner Harbor over the summer will remain in adult court, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thursday’s hearing, not open to the press or public, came after a week of back-and-forth between the teen’s defense attorneys and Timothy Reynolds’ family, represented by perennial state’s attorney and mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah, over what the evidence in the case shows and means. Reynolds, of Hampden, died at a hospital after being fatally shot on the corner of East Conway and Light streets July 7 after he confronted squeegee workers with a bat.

Prosecutors filed a detailed account of their interpretation of the evidence ahead of Thursday’s hearing, a filing made public by Vignarajah on Tuesday.

According to the filing, which included still photos from closed circuit television cameras, squeegee workers, including the teen charged, approached Reynolds’ Volkswagen SUV when he stopped at the intersection. A boy prosecutors say is the accused teen leaned against the car. It’s unclear exactly what transpired, as a box truck obstructed the camera’s view.

After the initial interaction and after Reynolds drove across the street and parked, prosecutors wrote, the accused teen retrieved a bookbag, later found to have a gun in it, and wore it on his chest. Then, as Reynolds engaged the window washers, metal bat in hand, the teen who later was charged walked away, pulled a mask over his face and returned to the altercation, a prosecutor wrote.

A motorist’s dashboard camera captured what happened next.

The footage, reviewed by The Baltimore Sun, shows Reynolds walking away from the teens and in the direction of his car. Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds. He turned toward them. They backed up as he charged, the bat raised over his head. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker.

A witness, in a taped statement played for The Baltimore Sun, can be heard telling police he saw Reynolds hit one of the squeegee workers in the back with the bat.

The dash camera video showed that another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble.

That’s when another person shoots Reynolds five times, the footage shows.

Reynolds died at the hospital.

Prosecutors wrote that the gun recovered from the backpack, which was found to have the teen’s DNA on it, was analyzed and determined to have fired the casings found at the scene of the fatal shooting.

