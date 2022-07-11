Police identify person of interest in Inner Harbor squeegee shooting; video shows Timothy Reynolds’ final moments

Dashcam footage shows moments leading up to the shooting of Timothy Reynolds who confronted several squeegee workers with a baseball bat in the center of the image. Reynolds was hit in the head with what appeared to be a rock moments before being shot to death.

Baltimore Police have identified a 15-year-old boy as a person of interest in Thursday’s fatal encounter between squeegee workers and a man wielding a baseball bat, according to three people with knowledge of the investigation into the Inner Harbor shooting.

A dashboard camera video of Thursday’s shooting shows what appears to be the teen shoot at 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds five times.

Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge would not confirm details of the investigation, instead saying detectives are “still following active leads and the investigation is ongoing.” Eldridge also would not discuss the search for the person of interest.

The dashcam video reviewed by The Baltimore Sun is 19 seconds long and picks up after Reynolds had driven through the intersection at Light and Conway streets at around 4:30 p.m.

When the video starts, Reynolds had already exited his car with a metal baseball bat, walked across Light Street and confronted the workers.

He can be seen walking away from the intersection, presumably back toward his car, as three squeegee workers follow him. They get near him but another car obstructs the view. Less than a second later, they turn to run as Reynolds starts chasing with the bat raised. At roughly the same time as he swings his bat toward one of the workers, another throws what appears to be a rock at his head from behind. The video shows the rock hitting Reynolds’ head and bouncing off.

Reynolds, still holding his bat, turns around when a third squeegee worker pulls a handgun and starts firing. The first shot appears to hit him somewhere in the side of his body and he starts falling. As the shooter is beginning to walk away, he shoots at Reynolds four more times.

Reynolds was lying on the ground until first responders rendered aid. He died shortly thereafter.

It is still not clear what originally happened to cause Reynolds to get out of his car.

“He should have just kept driving,” Carroll Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds’ father, told The Baltimore Sun last week about the incident.

One squeegee worker at a different intersection, 17-year-old Michael Augins, told The Sun he thought both Reynolds and the shooter were in the wrong.

“I feel as though he shouldn’t have had the gun ... but the man shouldn’t have hopped out the car,” he said.

Authorities are offering a $16,000 reward for more information about the shooting.

The shooting sparked social and political outrage on all sides, with the description of a middle-aged white man wielding a baseball bat toward a group of Black youths showcasing the racial undertones of the city’s squeegee debate.

Accusations of violence, property destruction and harassment, sometimes substantiated, are regularly used as evidence the city must do something about the squeegee workers. There have been 59 calls for “squeegee disturbances” at East Conway and Light over the past 18 months, according to Open Baltimore data. Calls about the window washers at that intersection spiked in June, when there were 13 — more than double as many as the month with the next-most calls since Jan. 1, 2021.

So-called “squeegee disturbance” calls were the most common types of 911 calls from that intersection other than auto accidents.

On the other side of the squeegee debate is a diverse coalition, led by Black Baltimoreans, who point out that most people working intersections as squeegee workers are teens and children trying to survive and are not a threat. Many of the workers need the money to provide for younger siblings or their own children.

Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said Monday if the squeegee workers were white, the narrative around their plight would be different.

“The response would be different,” Burnett said.

The discourse around squeegee workers has gone on for decades, and Mayor Brandon Scott has tried to deter people from squeegeeing with a jobs program.

Deputy Mayor Faith Leach, who oversees the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement, said last week that staff seek out squeegee workers daily and offer individualized plans, connecting them with mentors and jobs. But many workers opt to continue to squeegee as the work provides an instant influx of cash for people living under precarious circumstances.

Burnett said at a city council meeting his office helped a family living in a hotel where one of the sons was squeegeeing in order to afford the room.

“A lot of families in Baltimore are not able to get the help they need,” he said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.