Baltimore Police to expunge all records relating to defunct spy plane program as part of lawsuit settlement

An outside review was completed last year of the program that flew three Cessna planes over Baltimore during a six-month trial in 2020. The report found that there 1,532 crimes occurred during that period, but only 158 crimes had evidence collected from the planes. The planes were limited when they could fly. They only flew during the day, and during certain weather conditions. Of the 158 crimes that captured footage, only 38 were cleared by arrest or exception, the report said.