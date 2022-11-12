One dead, one injured in Northwest Baltimore shootings, police say

One man died and another was seriously injured in separate shootings in Northwest Baltimore Saturday morning, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred late Saturday morning in Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, police said.

At about 10:40 a.m., Northwest District patrol officers heard a gun discharge coming from Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue. They found a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue.

The man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Earlier in the day, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to a call for a male in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. Upon arrival, they found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old man for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.