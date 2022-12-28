48-year-old man in critical condition after Tuesday shooting in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are looking for more information about a shooting in the city’s Southwest District that left one person in critical condition.

A 48-year-old man walked into a hospital Tuesday afternoon seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, according to a Baltimore Police Department news release. The victim was in surgery as of Tuesday evening, and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

The department said Southwest District detectives have learned the man was shot in the unit block of South Caton Avenue. A suspect or suspects have yet to be identified in the shooting.

The incident comes one day after gunfire killed four men and wounded a teenager in separate shootings in the city.

Police are asking anyone with information about the South Caton Avenue shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2488. Anonymous information can be submitted via the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.