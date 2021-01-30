Male fatally shot Friday night in South Baltimore, city police say

A man was fatally shot in South Baltimore Friday night, the second outburst of deadly gun violence of the evening in the city, police said.
The unidentified male died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being shot late Friday night in Brooklyn, Baltimore police said.
Officers discovered the man in the 600 block of Arsan Avenue after rushing to the area around 11:15 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting, police said.
Police said he had gunshot wounds and that he was taken to shock trauma, where medical personnel later pronounced him dead.
Homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation, their second case of the night.
About six hours earlier, police officers with the department’s Northeast District Station responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Moravia Road.
Around 5:35 p.m., police said the officers discovered a 49-year-old bus driver had been gunned down in his van. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
He was identified by his union as Frankye Duckett.
Duckett was sitting in his Maryland Transit Administration MobilityLink Van when a gunman approached, brandished a handgun and shot him, police said. The suspect fled in a beige-colored Ford Crown Victoria or Lincoln Grand Marquis.
Police encourage anyone with information about the fatal shootings to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or, if someone wishes to remain anonymous, dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.