Southeast Baltimore shooting leaves female dead, two men hospitalized, police say

A female died and two men were hospitalized following shooting in a Southeast Baltimore house early Friday morning, Baltimore police said.
The female, who was shot in the chest, died at the hospital, said Detective. Donny Moses, police department spokesman. Moses said he could not provide the victim’s age.
Meanwhile, two men in their twenties were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said one is expected to survive, while they described the other as being in serious but stable condition.
The first man, 20, apparently flagged an officer down in the 2500 block of McElderry St. Police said he had a gunshot wound and that he told the officer about two more people who had been shot.
Officers rushed to the man’s house in the 600 block of N. Lakewood Ave., in the McElderry Park neighborhood, police said. Inside, they found the female and the 21-year-old man.They were taken to the hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.
Moses said the shooting occurred in the house and that police “believe it was an isolated incident.”
“Detectives are a good way into the investigation,” Moses said, declining to provide more details.
The police department encourages anyone with information about the triple shooting to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.