A male was shot to death in Perkins Homes in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday night, Baltimore Police wrote on Twitter early Friday morning.
Southeast District homicide detectives are investigating an incident that police say took place at 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Spring Court.
At that time, an unknown male was shot and then transported to Shock Trauma where he died a short time later.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Twenty-six people have been killed so far this year, including one earlier Thursday.