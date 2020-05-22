Baltimore Police: Man killed, woman injured in shooting Thursday night in Saint Josephs

A 57-year-old man died and a 55-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Thursday night around 9 p.m. in the Saint Josephs neighborhood, Baltimore Police said in a news release shortly before midnight.
At approximately 9:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Morley St. in West Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting, the release said.
Officers observed the man and woman from gunshot wounds, police said. Medics were summoned and transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment, the department added.
The male victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the release said. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.