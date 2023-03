A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. to the 3700 block of 9th Street in the Fairfield neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, a man who had gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.