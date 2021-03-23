Monday morning death of 21-year-old woman ruled a homicide; Baltimore police say she was strangled

Baltimore police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a dwelling in South Baltimore early Monday morning.
At approximately 12:44 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Rd. after someone reported an unresponsive person in the Westport neighborhood.
An autopsy determined that the victim, a 21-year-old woman, had been strangled. Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Additionally, police identified several other homicide victims, including people who were killed in recent weeks and others who died from injuries suffered in attacks years earlier.
In one incident, Danyae Conyers, who was then 19, was found lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds on May 27, 2016 while in the 500 block of Normandy Ave. Conyers was taken to shock trauma where he was listed in critical condition at the time, police said.
Conyers was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of his shooting injuries. Conyers was taken to St. Agnes Hospital on March 18 where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that he died as a result of his shooting injuries.
Additionally, Hezekiah Pettiford, 15, went into cardiac arrest at Johns Hopkins hospital on Jan. 26.
Two days later, Hezekiah was pronounced dead and his remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was performed and on March 17, and detectives were informed that Hezekiah’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, ruling the case a homicide, police said.
Also on March 17, officers responded to a vacant home around 1:49 p.m., in the 1400 block of Laurens St. for a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they met with Baltimore city medics who pronounced Matthew Blevins, 33, of Unionville, Va., dead.
An autopsy determined that the cause of death was a homicide, from blunt force trauma, police said.
Five other homicide victims have been identified by police.
Lewis Wright III, 32, who was killed on March 15 in the 1400 block of W. Saratoga St; Durrell Wilson, 36, who was killed on March 16 while in the 1400 block of N. Mount St.
Police also identified Kendall Norman, who was killed while in the 5200 block of Cordelia Ave. and Talathia Smith, 28, of Columbia, who was killed in the 800 block of N. Bradford St. Both were pronounced dead on March 19, according to police.
Latest Crime
Brennan Richardson, 31, was also identified as a March 19 homicide victim after being killed in the 1800 block of Moreland Ave.