Police say two men died Tuesday after that were shot in separate incidents in South Baltimore.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers were dispatched to an area hospital at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim being treated for gunshot wounds.
Police wrote that they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital, police said.
The department wrote that the man was shot in the 300 block of High St. in Little Italy.
About an hour-and-a-half later, at 3:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sidney Ave. in the Westport neighborhood.
Officers found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police wrote.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police wrote.
Police have not identified suspects in either of the two shootings.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. People can also leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.