Baltimore attorney Steven Snyder, facing extortion charges, agrees to temporary law license suspension

Attorney Stephen L. Snyder, who was facing discipline from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, has agreed to the temporary suspension of his law license following his federal indictment on extortion charges.
The suspension will go into effect at the end of March, according to an order filed in the Maryland Court of Appeals Friday. Until then, Snyder will have a court approved monitor to provide supervision of any legal activities, and his disciplinary proceedings will be postponed pending the resolution of the criminal case.
He will be able to continue to representing two current clients, but must transfer their cases to another attorney by the end of March, the order said. Although Snyder agreed to the temporary suspension, the appeals court order said Snyder is not admitting guilt in the criminal matter or to any ethical violations in the disciplinary case.
Under terms of the agreement, Snyder, who produced television commercials with the slogan: “Don’t just sue them. Snyder them," can no longer advertise his services.
Snyder, 73, long one of the top plaintiffs attorneys in the state, was brought up on discipline proceedings earlier this year based on allegations that he had tried to secure millions of dollars from the University of Maryland Medical System in exchange for not publicizing his claim that there were problems with the system’s organ transplant program.
“He stated again that M.S. (his client) does not ‘deserve’ $25 million and that the $25 million was for him to keep quiet about what he had uncovered,” the attorney grievance commission’s complaint alleged. “He stated that there were ‘devastating’ emails that would only be kept confidential if he was paid $25 million.”
Snyder has denied the accusations against him. In an interview with The Sun in July, he asserted that he had done nothing wrong and the hospital system filed the complaint with the attorney grievance commission to silence him.
Latest Crime
As part of the conditions of his release, Snyder put up a time share at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan as collateral and surrendered his passport. His travel is restricted to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Maryland and Florida. Prosecutors said Snyder primarily resides in Florida.