A 19-year-old Baltimore man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Graham Blake in the city’s Hamilton Hills neighborhood Friday, Baltimore Police said Sunday night.
Singleton Blake-Duppins faces 12 charges, including, murder, assault and weapons charges in relation to the Friday shooting.
Baltimore police found Blake shot in the back of the head Friday night in the 2500 block of Gibbons Ave. in Northeast Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Blake’s death was one of two fatal shootings that occurred Friday, as police said Blake and 37-year-old Floyd Huntley were fatally shot in the head during separate shootings less than an hour apart.
Police have not announced an arrest in Huntley’s shooting.
Blake-Duppins was facing carjacking charges related to a Dec. 11 incident, online court records show.
He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the murder charge March 31.