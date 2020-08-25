Police respond to gunshots in West Baltimore: ‘It was insane and it all happened so fast'

Baltimore Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for gunshots in West Baltimore on Monday night, a spokesperson said.
Lindsey Eldridge, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman, said she was getting “conflicting information” and declined to provide any further details about the incident.
Dozens of officers and crime scene technicians searched with flashlights for evidence in the 2000 block of West Lafayette Street in the Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood near Bridgeview/Greenlawn.
A man said he was driving on West Lafayette and when he was about to cross the intersection saw police cars zoom past him.
The man, who declined to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said he decided to turn and park his car on the side to get out of the way. He said that’s when he saw several police cars swarm the intersection and then heard at least five shots.
”I was stunned,” he said. “It was insane and it all happened so fast.”
The man said he couldn’t tell whether the shots were fired by police or the car they were chasing.
This story will be updated.