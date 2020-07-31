2 women and a teenager among five injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Five people, including two women and a teenager, were injured in four separate shootings overnight, Baltimore police said Friday.
In the first incident, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Smallwood St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood at 10:27 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the crime scene.
Close to 30 minutes later, Western District patrol officer observed a van speeding and driving “erratically” around 11:01 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., police said. When officers stopped the van, they found a 29-and-25-year-old female suffering from gunshot wound.
Both women were taken to area hospitals, according to police.
Police said that investigators received information that both women were shot in the rear alley of the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Just hours later, Southeast District police were dispatched to the 500 block of North East Ave. around 1:11 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, according to police.
A little over 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. Police said they learned the 22-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip and was injured in the 2300 block of Harford Road.