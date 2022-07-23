Advertisement
Crime

Two dead, three teens injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore Sun

Two men died and three teens were injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, according to police.

A 47-year-old man died after he was shot in the head early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the victim after responding to a disorderly conduct call about 12:30 a.m. at a Crown Gas Station in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue in Irvington.

He died at the scene. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-496-2100.

Three teens were injured in another shooting in the Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood, according to a news release.

Police responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of North Potomac Street and found the teens suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 15, were taken to a hospital. Police didn’t indicate their conditions. Anyone with informing on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422.

Another man died Saturday morning after he was shot in the Fairfield Area neighborhood. Officers were summoned about 2:00 a.m. to the 3400 block of 7th Street for an unresponsive man.

They found the unidentified man sitting on a curb, slumped over and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. Leave tips for all the shootings to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The overnight shootings follows gun violence Friday, in which the city marked its 200th homicide of 2022 after a 52-year-old man was shot to death. Three others were also injured in separate shootings.

