Two men killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say

Two men were killed in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday night, Baltimore police said.
At approximately 8:19 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to the 4300 block of Flowerton Rd. in the Rognel Heights neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two males unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Both males were taken to area hospitals for treatment. They were later pronounced dead, police said. The two men have not been identified.
Police on Friday, however, identified several other homicide victims. They are:
- Deontae Brown, 24, who was killed July 23 in the 1500 block of E. Lexington St.
- Travon Hopkins, 29, was killed 1000 block of W. Mulberry St.\
- Raynard Booker, 44, was initially shot on Jan. 26 in the Central Park Heights neighborhood in the Harlem Park neighborhood and died on July 26
- Corey Jermaine Drake, 38, was killed on July 30 in the 1500 block of Presstmen St.
- William Crayton, 36, was killed July 30 in the 1400 block of W. Fayette St.
- And James Bennett II, 43, was killed in the 3900 block of W. Franklin St. on Wednesday
Baltimore has now totaled 201 homicides this year, two more killings than there were at this same time last year, according to Baltimore police homicide data.