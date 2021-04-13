Baltimore Police identify nine people killed by gunfire last week as city is on pace to surpass 2020 homicide total

Those killed Thursday include: Vernelle Tavon Moon, 39, in the 800 block of North Glover Street; Darrell Richardson, 28, who was shot in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue; Robbert Uzzell, shot in the 1600 block of Ashburton Street; Daquar Gerrod Harrison, 25, stemming from a shooting in the 800 block of West Lexington Street; Dondre Anthony Gilliam, 27, shot in the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street; and Tony McLean, 49, in the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue.