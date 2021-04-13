Baltimore Police identify nine people killed by gunfire last week as city is on pace to surpass 2020 homicide total

Baltimore police released the names and other information of nine people who were shot and killed across the city last week.
Six of the victims died on Thursday alone, a particularly violent day as Baltimore is on pace to record more homicides than last year, when 335 were killed.
Those killed Thursday include: Vernelle Tavon Moon, 39, in the 800 block of North Glover Street; Darrell Richardson, 28, who was shot in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue; Robbert Uzzell, shot in the 1600 block of Ashburton Street; Daquar Gerrod Harrison, 25, stemming from a shooting in the 800 block of West Lexington Street; Dondre Anthony Gilliam, 27, shot in the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street; and Tony McLean, 49, in the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue.
The other victims are James Anthony Fullard Jr., 38, who was shot in the 1000 block of North Broadway; Georgio Johnson, 33, who was killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Broadway; and Shamyar Da’Andre Austin, 22, who was killed Saturday in the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue.