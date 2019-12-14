Two men died and one was inured in separate incidents midday on Friday, according to Baltimore City police.
A man shot in Woodbourne Heights in Northeast Baltimore Friday morning died at a local hospital after being shot several times in the chest. Police had responded to a call in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue at about noon Friday.
At about 1 p.m., police found two men with gunshots wounds in the 2000 block of Hollins Street in Southwest Baltimore, a 55-year-old and a 52-year-old. Both men were taken to the hospital where the 55-year-old died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.