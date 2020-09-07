9 shot, 3 killed throughout Baltimore during Labor Day weekend, Baltimore police say

A string of weekend violence in Baltimore city left nine people shot, two killed and another stabbed to death coming into the Labor day holiday, according to Baltimore police.
The first shooting incident occurred on Friday after patrol officers responded to an area hospital around 5:45 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.
Investigators believe the man was shot in the area of Pratt and Monroe St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, police said.
The next day, two people were killed.
Early Saturday morning, Baltimore police responded to the 3800 block of Brooklyn Ave. in the Brooklyn neighborhood after a stabbing was reported. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Hours later, police responded to the 2500 block of W. Lexington in the Lexington neighborhood after hearing several gunshots in the area around 5:26 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead by medics, police said.
On the day of the shooting, the social media account of The Maryland Blue Crab House located in Dundalk identified the woman as Melissa Hefty, who was working for the restaurant up until the time of her killing.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of one of our Maryland Blue Crab family members. Melissa Hefty one of our Beloved Servers, will be deeply missed by all. We will be announcing a fundraiser to benefit Melissa’s Children in the near future,” the restaurant’s Facebook accounted posted Saturday.
Brad McCarthy, the owner of the restaurant, told the Baltimore Sun on Sunday that Hefty had been working for the restaurant for two years and said she was beloved by customers.
“She just brought a light to the room and worked for me around two years. She was just always happy and had a lot of customers here that loved her. And it is definitely tragic that that had to go down,” McCarthy said.
Later Saturday night, a Southwest District police officer was flagged down by a resident about a shooting on the 200 block of Monastery Ave. in the Allendale neighborhood around 9:32 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Less than an hour later, Western district patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Lexington St. around 10:05 p.m. and later found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the body in the 100 block of Payson St. in West Baltimore. Medics took the victims to the hospital where one of them died.
While on the scene of the shooting, officers were told that two more men injured in the shooting were at an area hospital, police said.
Additionally. early Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in the Upton neighborhood around 12:33 a.m. where a 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.