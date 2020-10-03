One man killed Saturday, three people injured Friday in Baltimore, police say

A man was killed early Saturday morning and three other people were injured in separate shootings Friday in Baltimore, according to police.
Eastern District officers responded Saturday at about 1:17 a.m. to the 2400 block of E. Preston St. in East Baltimore, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Baltimore police announced Saturday.
Earlier, on Friday evening, Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Penhurst Ave. in Northwest Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the scene at about 6 p.m. and found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, police said.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not share her condition.
Two other non-fatal shootings were reported Friday. At about 2 p.m., officers located a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his hand and arm in a home in the 1600 block of N. Monroe St. in Northwest Baltimore. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred as a result of a family dispute.
Officers responded at about 1:12 a.m. Friday to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers located a 34-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Police said he was expected to survive his injuries.
Detectives believe the victim was shot at the intersection of Ramsey and S. Bruce streets in Southwest Baltimore.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477, or 410-396-2100 in the case of the fatal shooting. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.