Baltimore police: One killed, three wounded in separate Sunday shootings

Baltimore police responded to several shootings early Sunday morning, and are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the head.
Police were called around 5 a.m. to a Northeast Baltimore apartment in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road for a report of a suspicious death. They found a man who had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police are also investigating three non-fatal shootings across the city.
Just after midnight in Southwest Baltimore, officers found a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They told officers they had been walking in the 2500 block of W. Baltimore St. when they were approached by an unknown person who shot them.
About seven hours later, officers responded to another shooting that was roughly two miles away in the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue
They found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He is in good condition at an area hospital.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating both incidents, and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.