4 people shot in Baltimore overnight

Four men were shot in the span of two hours in Baltimore Saturday night and Sunday morning, police said.
A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the face at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Eager Street, police said.
About a half hour later, just after midnight, two victims — ages 22 and 23 — arrived at a hospital with injuries from a double shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
The 22-year-old had been shot in the back, and the 23-year-old had been shot in the leg, in the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street, police said.
In the last shooting, a 21-year-old was shot in the leg just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of York Road, police said.
None of the victims’ names or conditions were released, and police did not provide any suspect descriptions or potential motives.
Anyone with information in any of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.