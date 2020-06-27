Man shot in Brooklyn early Saturday, Baltimore Police say

A man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Saturday, Baltimore Police said.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in good condition.
Police said Southern District detectives are investigating and have no motives or suspect information.
Three other people were shot hours earlier on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.