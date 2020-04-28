Three people killed, four others injured in recent violence in Baltimore, police say

Three people were killed and four others wounded in a spate of violence early in the week, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.
The latest homicide occurred late Monday night in an apartment building in the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane in the northeast neighborhood of Frankford.
Officers were called at 11:23 a.m. to the building where Joseph Washington, 34, shot in the upper torso. Washington was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, police said.
Another victim, a 28-year-old male, was also found injured by a gunshot wound inside the apartment building and was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police were called earlier Monday night in the 500 block of Chateau Ave. in the Winston-Govans neighborhood in North Baltimore where a 23-year-old man who shot in his hand and leg. He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition, police said. The victim told police that a red car drove down the block and someone inside the vehicle opened fire without warning, police said.
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, officers were called to another shooting in the 1300 block of Shellbanks Road in Cherry Hill where one man was found dead inside a vehicle.
A second victim, a 34-year-old man, had been shot in the lower back and is expected to survive. Police said the victim who survived had been working on the vehicle that the homicide victim was seated in.
Just after noon on Monday, police were called to the 2000 block of Baker St. in West Baltimore where 47-year-old Veronica Freeman was found stabbed inside her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Police took 21-year-old Leah Harrison into custody at the scene, and have since charged her with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges in Freeman’s death.
On Tuesday, an officer on patrol officer sitting in his car in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave., just south of Pimlico Race Course, and was approached by a 27 year-old man who said he had been shot. The officer called for a medic who arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim had been shot in his outer thigh and is expected to recover, police said.
The victim told police that he an unknown person attempted to rob him nearby in the 2800 block of Spaulding Ave. The victim struggled with the suspect over the gun as the gun discharged, striking the victim, police said.
Police on Tuesday also announced the death of a man who had been shot in in 1972 and died last year.
Police said Gary Stewart of East Baltimore was shot in the 2100 block of E. North Ave. on July 27, 1972. Stewart, just 16 at the time, was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
Police said he moved to Ayden, North Carolina, where he stayed the rest of his life. Police said that on Nov. 19, 2019, Stewart died at age 56. The local medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy, and on Monday notified the Baltimore Police homicide unit that Stewart died as a result of being shot in 1972.
Police said Jesse Grier Jr., who was 33 years-old at the time of the incident, was previously arrested and convicted for the shooting. He died in 1990.