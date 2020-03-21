Four people injured, two seriously, in Baltimore overnight shootings, city police said

Four people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy, in two shootings overnight, Baltimore Police said Saturday.
Police said the teen, a 30-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man were shot in the same incident on the 1800 block of N. Chapel Street in East Baltimore. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area just before midnight.
Officers arrived and found that the woman had been shot in the chest. She was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
The teen later walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening injured, and the man, who had been shot in the arm, was later located by patrol officers.
At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Loyola Southway in North Baltimore where a man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.