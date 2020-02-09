A man was shot to death in a car in the parking lot of a public housing complex in Cherry Hill Sunday morning — the third fatal shooting in the city since Friday afternoon, Baltimore police said.
The shooting continued a violent weekend in which at least six other people were shot on Saturday alone.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, had gunshot wounds in the torso and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Crime scene technicians and homicide detectives surveyed the silver Acura sedan with the shattered driver’s side mirror and bullet casings on the pavement in the parking lot in the 900 block of Coppin Ct., where the shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Neighbors and friends sobbed at the scene of the shooting as police used zip-ties to cuff the legs and arms of a man and medics moved him from a police van to a stretcher headed toward a waiting ambulance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Three of the weekend’s victims were shot in a pair of shootings about two blocks apart in West Baltimore Saturday night, police said.
A man was shot in the neck in the 1700 block of West North Ave. about 11:30 p.m. — just four hours after police found a pair of men shot in the 1700 block of North Carey St. nearby, police said. All three victims were taken to hospitals for their injuries and were expected to survive.
Detectives are investigating whether the shootings were retaliatory or otherwise related, said detective Chakia Fennoy, a police department spokeswoman.
“They’re definitely looking into the possibility of all those shootings being connected,” Fennoy said.
Two other shootings happened about a mile apart in Northwest Baltimore Saturday. Just before 10 p.m., a man was shot in the arm in the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane in Northwest Baltimore, about 2 1/2 hours after a man was shot in the arm and leg in the 5100 block of Arbutus Ave., police said.
In the other shooting Saturday, a 35-year-old man checked himself into a hospital about 4 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his knee, police said. Detectives believe he was shot in the 2100 block of Vine St. in West Baltimore’s Lexington neighborhood.
Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.