A man was shot to death and three others were injured in shootings Tuesday morning, police said.
The homicide victim was dropped off about 2:49 a.m. at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, after being shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette St. near the Douglas Homes public housing complex in East Baltimore, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.
The other three victims were injured in two separate shootings just minutes apart.
Two men were shot about 7:07 a.m. in the 1900 block of Lemmon St. in Carrollton Ridge in South Baltimore, police said. The victims were found by police in the 2100 block of Letitia Ave. in Morrell Park, about two miles away, police said.
Minutes earlier, about 6:51 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of Ashburton Street in the Coppin Heights neighborhood, police said.
None of the victims’ names were released, but police identified the victims in three of the killings on Saturday:
» Carter Strickland, 24, was killed about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road.
» Samuel Green, 21, died at a hospital after being shot about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kossuth Street.
» Terrell Daniel, 42, was killed in a car about 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cliftmont Avenue.
Police did not release the names of the man killed in the 1400 block of Broening Highway or the 28-year-old woman killed in a triple shooting in the 800 block of Patterson Park Ave., saying they had not yet been able to notify the victims’ next-of-kin.
Anyone with information in any of these cases may share tips with police anonymously by calling Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A dozen people have been killed and 23 people have been injured in shootings in Baltimore so far this year, according to police.