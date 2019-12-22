xml:space="preserve">

Seven people, including three teenagers, were shot in downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore police.

A little after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Park Ave. for a report of a shooting.

Advertisement
[See Also] Woman killed Saturday in southeast Baltimore, police say »

They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man shot in both legs, a 27-year-old man with a wound to his arm and a 17-year-old boy shot in the back and leg.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Another three people — a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the finger, a 17-year-old boy shot in the arm and an another person — walked into area hospitals.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement