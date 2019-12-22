Seven people, including three teenagers, were shot in downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore police.
A little after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Park Ave. for a report of a shooting.
They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man shot in both legs, a 27-year-old man with a wound to his arm and a 17-year-old boy shot in the back and leg.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Another three people — a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the finger, a 17-year-old boy shot in the arm and an another person — walked into area hospitals.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
This story will be updated.