Two people were shot in downtown Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the unit block of S. Eutaw St. around 1:45 a.m. but found no victims, police said.
A 25-year-old male and 30-year-old female later walked into a nearby hospital suffering gunshot wounds that were non-fatal, according to police.
No suspect was identified in either shooting.
Police on Friday also identified the 50-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Woodbourne Heights on Thursday as Dannette Sheppard.
Sheppard’s killing is one of 333 homicides in Baltimore during the year of 2019. There have been a total of 746 non-fatal shootings in the city of Baltimore this year.
Anyone with information about the double shooting incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.