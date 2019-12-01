Two people were shot in Baltimore — one fatally — within an hour Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to the 100 block of S. Loudon Ave. in Southwest Baltimore at about 7:15 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the head. The person, described as an unidentified male, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
About 40 minutes later, police in the Northeast District responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd.
They found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was in serious but stable condition, police said early Sunday morning.
Police ask anyone with information to contact shooting detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.