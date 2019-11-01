Four people have been shot — one fatally — in various incidents Thursday across Baltimore.
Baltimore police officers were called to East Baltimore just before 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert in the 2000 block of N. Spring St. Officers canvassed the area and found a 30-year-old man half a mile away in the 1400 block of E. Preston St. suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, police said.
About 45 minutes before the fatal shooting, officers were called to Southwest Baltimore.
When police arrived in the 3300 block of Wilkens Ave., they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her thigh.
Officers learned that the woman was shot down the road in the 3300 block of Frederick Ave. but fled to call police. The woman was taken to a local hospital, police said, though they did not specify her condition.
Early Thursday morning two men were struck by gunfire in the Howard Park and Langston Hughes neighborhoods of Northwest Baltimore.
Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to the 4600 block of Liberty Heights for a report of a shooting and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.
A few minutes later, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a patrol sergeant was flagged down while traveling in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road by a person reporting a shooting in the block.
An injured man had already been taken to the hospital, police said.
Once at the hospital, officers found the 24-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. The man is listed in critical condition, police said.
The shootings are the latest in a streak of violence across the Northwest District, where nine people were shot earlier this week. Police have not specified if the separate shootings are related.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information on either incident to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.